Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

