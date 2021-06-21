Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of QIAGEN worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

