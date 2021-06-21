Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of AGCO worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

