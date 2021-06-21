Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of CF Industries worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

