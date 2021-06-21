Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

