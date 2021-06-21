Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.39 Million Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 156,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.72% of Apollo Investment worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AINV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $883.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

