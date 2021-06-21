Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.