Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $16.52 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of 10x Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,632.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $194.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.25. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

