Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 117,468 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

