VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,764 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 102,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 835,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

