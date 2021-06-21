VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.36 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.