Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.04. 31,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $158.13 and a 12 month high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.