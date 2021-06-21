Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $158.13 and a 12-month high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.