Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

