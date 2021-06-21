Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59.

