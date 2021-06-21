Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is GM Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.7% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $219.15. 98,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

