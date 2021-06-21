Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 24.7% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $120,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.66. 52,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,545. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

