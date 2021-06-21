Vanilla Network Market Cap Tops $6.04 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.16 or 0.00028904 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $45,709.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,713.01 or 1.00090889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,513 coins and its circulating supply is 659,354 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

