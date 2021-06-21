Veil Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $2,994.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.39 or 1.00035034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00331168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00401151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.21 or 0.00720842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00063376 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031155 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

