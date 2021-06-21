Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.50 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and $20.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.33 or 0.00621318 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,835,714,562 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

