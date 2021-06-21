Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $378.33 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Verge has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $378.33 million and $50.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00396325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011254 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

