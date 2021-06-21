VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $5,158.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.85 or 0.99842461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00031924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00068189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,794,579 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

