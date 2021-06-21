Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,408,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,086,000. Moody’s accounts for about 3.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.29% of Moody’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Moody’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $350.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.96. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $357.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

