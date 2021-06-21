Veritas Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Mastercard worth $792,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA stock opened at $368.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

