Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.40% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $711,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $483.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.