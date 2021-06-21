Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases 36,839 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.95% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $673,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

