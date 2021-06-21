Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 6.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 88,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,444,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $116,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

