Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.30 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

