Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 63,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 69,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17.

About Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.