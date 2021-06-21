Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch Sells 100,000 Shares

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $677.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.57 and a beta of 0.62.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.
About Veru
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
