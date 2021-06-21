Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch Sells 100,000 Shares

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $677.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.