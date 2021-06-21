Vesper Price Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Vesper has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and $691,913.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00024439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00164149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,954.52 or 0.99991693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,905,044 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

