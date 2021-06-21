Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $518,756.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and $518,756.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00410139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,425 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

