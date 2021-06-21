Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.42. 262,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.67.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

