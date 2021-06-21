Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.25

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

