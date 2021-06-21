Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $367.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $203,102.05 and approximately $367.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.