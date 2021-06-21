Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Up 1.2%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 122,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 227,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research analysts have commented on VMD shares. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

