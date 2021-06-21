VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $695,723.25 and $2,503.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.