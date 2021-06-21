Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 224.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Village Farms International worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of VFF opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of 499.75 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

