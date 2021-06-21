Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel Buys 1,434 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) CEO Jonathan Schwefel acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $15,214.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,200.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Schwefel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vince alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Jonathan Schwefel acquired 470 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $4,949.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Schwefel acquired 100 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $1,047.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Schwefel acquired 94 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $1,054.68.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Schwefel acquired 733 shares of Vince stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $8,246.25.

NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $74.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.