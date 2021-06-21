VINchain Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $110,345.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.82 or 0.00675771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00080406 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars.

