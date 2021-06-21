Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.94

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 19517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

