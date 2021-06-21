VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Shares Up 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21. 27,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 23,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

