Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $8,099,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.86. 18,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The company has a market cap of $451.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

