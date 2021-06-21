Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 619.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,679,373 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.2% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Visa worth $414,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. XXEC Inc. grew its position in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.70. 170,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.61. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

