Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after acquiring an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

