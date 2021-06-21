VITE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. VITE has a market cap of $26.23 million and $2.12 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,016,603,916 coins and its circulating supply is 484,032,806 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

