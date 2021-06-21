Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $386.22 million and a P/E ratio of 32.21.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.