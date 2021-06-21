Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

VCRA opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -180.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock worth $2,332,368 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.