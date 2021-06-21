Vodacom Group’s (VDMCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VDMCY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,164. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

