Vonage Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $14.67 on Monday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.